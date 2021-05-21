Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District to participate in summer food program

COURTESY OF DCG COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District will participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, which will allow for a safe and streamlined meal service.

Meals will be provided to everyone for free with pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 4-30 at South Prairie Elementary School, 500 S. James St., Grimes and at DC Elementary, No. 200, 1414 Walnut St., Dallas Center.

Grab and go meal bags will include breakfast and lunch. Friday’s bag will include meals for Saturday and Sunday.