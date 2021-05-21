Traffic Safety Region Seven highlights seatbelt safety

COURTESY OF NHTSA REGION 7

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 7 has begun reminding drivers about seatbelt safety as part of the national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.

The national seat belt campaign will run from May 24 to June 6. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement.

A reported 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the U.S. in 2019. Fifty percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing their seat belts. Region 7 reported 4,376 seatbelt-related deaths between 2015-19.

The campaign is targeted to all drivers, but especially young adults ages 18 to 34.

NHTSA has been working with the states on Click It or Ticket since 2003. National seatbelt use has increased from 79% to 90.7% since the start of the campaign.