Dallas County Foundation announces 2021 grant awards

The Dallas County Foundation has announced that $108,971.11 has been awarded to 19 nonprofits in Dallas County.

Grants are awarded each year to improve the quality of life in Dallas County.

The foundation was awarded an additional $35,500 in partnership with Grow Greene County Gaming Corp. for broad-based community improvement projects.

Funding went to Good Samaritan Food Pantry, which received $6,654 Rescuing More Healthy Food; the city of Dallas Center Parks and Recreation Department, which received $5,000 for the Burnett Complex Fields; Dallas Center Public Library Foundation, which received $10,000 for the library’s expansion and remodel; Adel-Desoto Fine Arts Boosters, which received $5,00 for curved risers; Can Play, which received $2,950; the Linden Public Library Foundation, which received $2,700 for an automated system; Waukee Community Closet, which received $2,000 for Operation Winter Boots; the city of Urbandale, which received $5,000 for the Barrett Park natural playscape; Waukee Area Christian Services, which received $7,364 for a food pantry walk-in cooler; Adel Elementary, which received $3,696.84 for a storybook walk; AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, which received $5,000 for a safe haven building; American Legion Post 717, which received $7,072 for a remodel; the city of Van Meter, which received $20,000 for a boat launch parking lot; the city of DeSoto Police Department, which received $8,152 for new station interior; New Hope Village Foundation, which received $1,041 for signage and fixture; Community Opportunities, which received$5,000 for the development center office relocation; Perry Youth Football, which received $1,500 for a helmet update; Raccoon River Pet Rescue, which received $1,341 for an electrocautery unit; Friends of the Woodward Public Library, which received $3,000 for the digitization of microfilm and $6,500 for a community digital sign.