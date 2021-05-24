VandeBerg Farms opens as new event venue in Dallas County

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

A new event space, VandeBerg Farms, has opened in Dallas County and is co-owned by two friends, Meredith Luksetich and Spencer VandeBerg.

“I knew Spencer had a facility that was a perfect space for events and I had the event background,” Luksetich said. “I had mentioned to him about turning it into an event venue. We discussed further and kind of went from there. It was slowly pieced together and has become what it is today.”

The event space is on VandeBerg’s property, 34386 Old Portland Rd, Adel. This land was originally purchased in 2017 for family recreation. In 2020, they added onto the land for hay production. They started the event venue project in October of 2020 and officially opened to the public in April 2021.

“This building was built from scratch to provide modern amenities and comforts, but was designed with inspiration from older style barns,” VandeBerg said.

VandeBerg is a local contractor and real estate investor.

Luksetich, who majored in event management and graduated from Iowa State University in 2014, has always wanted to produce events at a venue of her own. She feels this event venue idea blossomed at the perfect time and their skill sets meshed perfectly.

“I am managing an office in a high-volume atmosphere, currently,” Luksetich said. “I have been in nonprofit event [planning and management] a majority of my career.”

VandeBerg Farms provides guests with an event space that has a clear and open main area that comfortably holds about 120-150 seated guests, depending on table preference and setup.

They have a barn suite for guests to get ready in for weddings and even stay the night. All guests are given tables, chairs, linens and one staff member on site the day of the event.

“The barn suite has a complete kitchen, bathroom and bedroom with a large TV, tables, chairs, open space and a lot of great lighting,” Luksetich said.

There is a new movable bar with an oak slab bar top, a gentlemen’s lounge and an outdoor patio space overlooking an open wooded area.

"The outdoor covered patio space is perfect for a game of bags or a long family style table for dinner or even your cocktail hour,” she said. “We are also right along the Raccoon River; it is a perfect spot to rent the beach for a family picnic.”

VandeBerg shared they have a close proximity to Des Moines and I-80, yet maintain an outdoor private space to enjoy. The unique and direct Raccoon River gives guests options for kayaking, camping, sand volleyball, hiking and more.

“One of my big goals with this project was to preserve sections of the Raccoon River Valley and its surrounding wildlife,” VandeBerg said. “It’s been very fulfilling to see people enjoy the nature and everything the area has to provide.”

They would love to host all types of events, including weddings, corporate events, graduation parties, festivals, concert series, sporting events and family gatherings.

“We have the space for any idea," Luksetich said. “We would love to chat and brainstorm how to make your event a success at VandeBerg Farms.”

To book an event, email VandeBerg Farms at info@vandeberg-farms.com or call 515-360-3942. They are requesting a name, phone number, a description of the event, rough date, a rough timeline of the event and how many people will be attending. They will contact interested guests to set up a meeting and tour of the barn. Once a decision has been made, they will ask for a deposit to lock in the date.

Luksetich will be the primary contact for bookings and scheduling. VandeBerg will help with events like kayaking, camping or special events outside of the barn. They recommend booking soon as popular dates are filling up fast.

“I love how there are endless possibilities,” Luksetich said. “We would love to have a standing event every week and are hopeful to have a wedding every weekend in the warmer months.”

They are learning a lot in the first couple of months of being open and have had to adjust as they get questions and inquiries.

“The needs of guests are always different and we are happy to work with them to make their event special,” VandeBerg said.

VandeBerg Farms have already hosted a few weddings, a couple family events and an open house. The open house was held on Thursday, May 13 for their friends and family. They are also looking forward to a June event, which has just sold out.

“This [event] will be a locally sourced farm-to-table dinner for around 40 people,” VandeBerg said. “We are excited to be working with local farmers in the area."

Currently, they have guests park alongside the venue, but have future plans to have parking across the street.

“We would love to build on our property across the street, including a second barn, a glamping community, maybe even a small space for farm animals,” Luksetich said. “We are excited for the future of VandeBerg Farms and providing a beautiful space for our community.”

For more information, find VandeBerg Farms on Facebook and Instagram @vandebergfarms or visit www.vandeberg-farms.com. They are open to feedback, future ideas for any events and are happy to work with local nonprofits and communities.

"We are excited to meet all of our neighbors and new friends and build memories here,” VandeBerg said. “It has taken a community, friends, family and hard work to put this together and we look forward to growing here in Dallas County. We want this to be an accommodating and enjoyable space for everyone for years to come.”