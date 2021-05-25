ADM Scholarship Foundation names May Students of the Month

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

The end of an era — grade, middle and high school.

Thirteen years of memories! Grade school — leaving Mom and Dad and “going it alone” to meet new friends. Middle school — a new school, a variety of teachers and those dental braces. High school — time to make good choices affecting the rest of your life. Congratulations, seniors, as you take the next step.

The ADM Scholarship Foundation recognizes the May Students of the Month and local businesses are proud to honor these students by making a contribution to the Foundation. Congratulations to the following students who have received special acknowledgment from teachers or coaches for achievement in their designated areas.

Student of the Month

Sean Whitson — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Devin Warmuth and Sarah Moews

Fine Arts

Art — Sarena Gibson and Carley Osgood — Lincoln Savings Bank

Girls Golf

Monica Thomas — Adel Rotary Club

Boys Golf

Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant

Girls Soccer

Katie Cullen — Adel Health Mart

Boys Soccer

Josh Pike — Adel TV and Appliance

Girls Track

Geneva Timmerman — River Valley Insurance

Boys Track

Nate Mueller — Core Physical Therapy

The contributions made to the scholarship foundation by individuals, businesses and corporations are invested. The income from the investments provides the funds for scholarships given each year to ADM Graduates planning to attend post-secondary institutions of education or a qualified training program. A total of 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500 from the income on your contributions since 1985 when the foundation was established.

To obtain more information on the Foundation and how you can be a part of this worthy effort, please visit admscholarshipfoundation.com or contact a board member listed on the site.