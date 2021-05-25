ADM Scholarship Foundation names May Students of the Month
The end of an era — grade, middle and high school.
Thirteen years of memories! Grade school — leaving Mom and Dad and “going it alone” to meet new friends. Middle school — a new school, a variety of teachers and those dental braces. High school — time to make good choices affecting the rest of your life. Congratulations, seniors, as you take the next step.
The ADM Scholarship Foundation recognizes the May Students of the Month and local businesses are proud to honor these students by making a contribution to the Foundation. Congratulations to the following students who have received special acknowledgment from teachers or coaches for achievement in their designated areas.
Student of the Month
Sean Whitson — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Devin Warmuth and Sarah Moews
Fine Arts
Art — Sarena Gibson and Carley Osgood — Lincoln Savings Bank
Girls Golf
Monica Thomas — Adel Rotary Club
Boys Golf
Sam Hlas — Patrick’s Restaurant
Girls Soccer
Katie Cullen — Adel Health Mart
Boys Soccer
Josh Pike — Adel TV and Appliance
Girls Track
Geneva Timmerman — River Valley Insurance
Boys Track
Nate Mueller — Core Physical Therapy
The contributions made to the scholarship foundation by individuals, businesses and corporations are invested. The income from the investments provides the funds for scholarships given each year to ADM Graduates planning to attend post-secondary institutions of education or a qualified training program. A total of 743 students have received scholarships totaling over $723,500 from the income on your contributions since 1985 when the foundation was established.
To obtain more information on the Foundation and how you can be a part of this worthy effort, please visit admscholarshipfoundation.com or contact a board member listed on the site.