Adel Elementary to serve as summer food site

COURTESY OF ADM SCHOOLS

Adel Elementary, 1608 Grove St., will serve as a distribution site for the Summer Food Service Program from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays beginning June 3.

The meals will be for any child ages 18 and younger that comes to the site regardless of what school they attend. Meals will be served until June 30. These meals will be picked up in the circle drive at Adel Elementary.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued nationwide waivers which allow school districts and community organizations to utilize flexibilities around site locations, non-congregate feeding, parent and guardian pick-up and meal times in the 2021 operation of the Summer Food Service Program.