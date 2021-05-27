DCCB receives ITC Midwest grant to support connector trail project

COURTESY OF ITC MIDWEST

ITC Midwest recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector Project under development by the Dallas County Conservation Board.

The project will construct nine miles of paved recreational trail stretching from Perry through Bouton to Woodward.

“We appreciate the continued support of ITC Midwest in helping make this significant trail project a reality. This donation will help us get one step closer to the completion of the connector project,” said Dallas County Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Wallace.

ITC Midwest’s grants support organizations that make a positive social impact and improve the quality of life in the communities served by the company.

“ITC Midwest’s commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond electric transmission service,” said ITC Midwest President Dusky Terry. “We’re pleased to support this trail project, which will enhance the recreational opportunities for area residents while providing significant positive health and wellness benefits.