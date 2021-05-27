Heart of Iowa joins mental health initiative

COURTESY OF HEART OF IOWA

Heart of Iowa Community Services recently joined Iowa’s other mental health and disability services regions on an initiative to end the stigma against brain health struggles and help those struggling find help.

Heart of Iowa Community Services is sharing information and facts about mental health in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental Health America — the organization that initiated Mental Health Month — has resources available to individuals struggling with their brain health. Some resources provide tips on practicing radical acceptance, processing trauma and stress, managing frustration and anger, coping with change and the worst-case scenario and prioritizing self-care. They have an online screening tool that helps determine if someone is experiencing symptoms of brain health struggles. Those interested can learn more at MHANational.org.

Iowans have resources available directly through Heart of Iowa Community Services. The organization’s experts can connect someone who is struggling with brain health with resources, including 24-hour crisis services, assertive community treatment, brain health evaluations, community drop-in centers, counseling and therapy, day habilitation, drinking driver education classes, family support, gambling addiction, home and vehicle modification, home health aids, job development, peer support groups, physical therapy, prevocational services, psychiatric rehabilitation, referrals, substance abuse evaluations, substance abuse treatment, suicide prevention and supported housing.

Those seeking more information should visit HICSIowa.org or call 877-286-3227.