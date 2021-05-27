ISU Extension to offer brain health session June 1 as part of nutrition and wellness program

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a nutrition and wellness program, Stay Independent: A Healthy Living Series. The series, offered through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is for adults aged 50 and older.

Participants will take part in an interactive discussion that includes hands-on activities and taste testing.

The next session, Brain Health, will be held at noon June 1 at the Woodward Public Library. It will be presented by nutrition and wellness specialist Ann Parker. Participants will take the ‘Save Your Brain’ quiz, learn the key principles of the MIND diet, taste some food samples and set goals to develop brain-healthy life habits. They'll go home with their own ‘Foods for Brain Health’ fridge magnet.

"Most people in their 50s and 60s are unaware of the simple, enjoyable things they can do now to preserve brain health in their 70s, 80s and beyond," Parker said. "Eating well, staying active, and learning new things—all of these can help keep you thinking clearly.”

One more session will be held: Cooking for One or Two will be offered June 8.

The series is free but registration is required. To register, call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636.