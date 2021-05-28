Roy R. Estle Memorial Library holds ribbon cutting for renovation project

Becky Carlyle

The community of Dallas Center celebrated the grand reopening of the Roy R. Estle Memorial Library on May 15.

“I’ve been involved with this project from the beginning,” Library Director Shelly Cory said. “We started in 2013 with a Needs Assessment and began exploring options to build a new library. We went through a long process to determine possible sites and building styles.”

After a feasibility study, it was determined that much of the community did not support a new location and the planning process began again. This time, they planned to stay in the current building and to add on. The entire process went through planning and design, fundraising and building/remodeling.

“The original building was designed by William J. Wagner and the funds were donated by Minnie Estle in memory of her son Roy,” she said. “It’s local history.”

All funds were secured for the addition and remodeling project. These funds came from private donations, Burnett Family Trust Funds, LOST revenue and grants.

The addition increased the library’s square footage from 4,800 to 10,000 square feet. Phase one, the circulation desk and staff area remodel, started during the summer of 2020. Phase two, the addition and remodel of the remaining building, started in September 2020 and is just finishing up now in the spring of 2021.

“My favorite thing from this project is the program room,” Cory said. “I am excited for the possibilities to expand library programming and also to have a community room available to the public.”

They will begin their summer reading program in June and are thrilled to be able to host their programs on-site.

Cory is grateful to the residents of Dallas Center for their support of the library and she is proud to be a part of this community.

“I am proud to be part of something that is such a valuable asset to the community and will continue to be for future generations,” she said.