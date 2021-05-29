Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Central College

Kennedy Morris of Earlham, Emily Holden and Sydney Rants of Grimes and Jonathan Rozeboom of Waukee recently graduated from Central College. Nathan Herbers and Tristan Murphy of Urbandale and Nathan Sanders of Waukee recently graduated with Alpha Zeta Mu honors.

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Aubrey Sijo-Gonzales of Waukee was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. The honor society recognizes students for academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.

Graceland University

Maja Barringer of Grimes and Ian Keiderling of Waukee were named to the president's list, which requires a GPA of 4.0.

Noah Kahler of Adel, Grace Stewart of Perry, Tasha Loren of Urbandale and Connor Wallace of Waukee were named to the honors list, which requires a 3.65 GPA.

Braydon Chase and Dakota Jones of Adel, MacKenzie Evans of Earlham, Cody Ferguson of Grimes, Yasmin Gonzalez of Perry were named to the dean's list, which requires a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64.

Iowa Western Community College

Emily Hatchitt of Adel graduated with an Associate of Science degree in exercise science and Lisa Lewanga graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Southern New Hampshire University

Andrew Pentico of Perry was named to the winter 2021 president’s list, which requires a GPA of 3.7 or higher.