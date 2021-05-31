Flags fly in Oakdale Cemetery for Memorial Day ceremony in Adel

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

Flags lined both sides of the road inside Oakdale Cemetery on Monday during a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Adel American Legion Penoach Post 464.

The service was dedicated to each fallen veteran that is marked in the cemetery by a personal flag lining the Avenue of Flags. These flags had previously been presented to the veteran’s families by the U.S. government.

Commander Jerry Bond welcomed all in attendance and the Adel Scouts helped with the raising of the colors. Scout Piper Giles, who raised the flag to half-mast, said she enjoys volunteering in the community.

"To remember those who served our country and those who’ve lost their lives," Giles said of what Memorial Day means to her. "Both of my parents were in the military, so it’s very important to our family to respect all of those soldiers who have served.”

The national anthem and music was performed by the group Gotta Zing. Director Marilyn Kofmehl said this group has been together since 2007. She was very happy to be singing together again at Monday's ceremony.

“It was just wonderful because we haven’t been able to rehearse for like a year,” Kofmehl said. “We’re such good friends. Singing is a special gift, I think, because you are sharing something at the same time. It’s just a wonderful feeling. It’s been a fun tradition doing the 'Armed Forces Medley' every year. It’s very poignant to see the veterans [respond to it].”

Ron Gilliland, a U.S. Air Force veteran, served as master of ceremonies for Monday's service.

“To me, [Memorial Day] is a very special day. I can remember as a child going to the courthouse where they had crosses in the courtyard and they had a memorial service. I didn’t fully realize then probably what it was for," Gilliland said. "As I’ve been through life, I’ve come to remember there is Veterans Day and Memorial Day. They’re different days. Memorial Day is for those who did truly sacrifice for you and I to be here [and] do what we do freely. A lot paid the price.”