'Appreciate the sacrifices:' Iowa Veterans Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Monday morning's Memorial Day ceremony at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter starkly contrasted the same day last year. The message and spirit stayed the same.

At the apex of the coronavirus shutdown, the virtual service of no more than a dozen people was contained to speakers and select guests. This year sang a different tune as a group of 16 Young Patriots members greeted over 50 attendees that included guest speaker Gov. Kim Reynolds who reminded everyone how important it is to start each summer in remembrance of the nation's fallen.

"Memorial Day offers a special opportunity to appreciate the sacrifices to offer our sincere respect to recognize the countless ways we all benefit from them," Reynolds said in her address to the crowd. "Every time you go to work to make an honest living. Every time we gather as a family to celebrate a holiday. And every time we exercise our constitutional rights."

Serving as the keynote speaker, Vice Adm. Mike Franken of Sioux Center shed light on the day's meaning after four decades of Naval service.

"Each grave marker is more than just a reminder of a person or a family member," Franken said. "Each marker represents an individual, unique and special who at one time of their life, either in a response to a moral calling, draft notice, or desire to serve, served this nation.

"As Van Meter's very own Bob Feller once said, 'The real heroes didn't come home.'"