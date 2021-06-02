Waukee Farmers Market kicks off new season June 2

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Waukee Downtown Farmers Market will kick off the season on June 2.

The market is open from 4-7 p.m. each Wednesday, June 2 through Sept. 29 in Waukee Triangle Park at the corner of Ashworth Drive and 6th Street.

This is LuCinda Beltman’s fourth year coordinating the vendors and musicians for the farmers market.

“Our family has been attending and enjoying the market since we moved to Waukee,” she said. “We have some returning favorites as well as some new vendors this year that we are excited to have join us.”

They have quite a few more vendors than last year, but Beltman added they still have room for more. This year, the vendors will be selling kettle corn, produce, plants, jewelry, lemonade, baked goods and wine.

“We have live musicians each week and will have a Korean food truck on site at the market,” Beltman said. “Our local veterans also grill burgers and hot dogs just across the street from the market. Plus, [we have] lots of options for baked goods for dessert.”

Beltman’s favorite thing about their farmers market is the small size and walkability. Their vendors get to know their customers each week and build an ongoing relationship that continues summer after summer.

“I think our market is unique because it really highlights the small town, family atmosphere of the downtown triangle,” she said. “A couple of our vendors have been coming for as long as the market has been in existence and they, along with our downtown businesses, love to welcome new vendors and attendees to our market and the triangle.”

Find more information, visit the Waukee Farmers Market Facebook page.

Waukee Farmers Market Vendors