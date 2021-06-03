Dallas Center Farmers Market opens June 4 in new location

Becky Carlyle

Correspondent

The Dallas Center Farmers Market will be moving two blocks this year to the north parking lot of Mound Park.

Mound Park has a roller-skating rink that opens up the same Friday as the farmers market. The roller-skating rink has free skates that the city provides on Tuesday and Friday nights, right after the farmers market. The park also features playground equipment for children and a shelter for seating.

“That was one of the reasons we decided to move the farmers market to Mound Park, so all that activity was there near the farmers market,” market manager Nadine Stille said.

The farmers market will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday nights, June 4 through Sept. 24.

“It’s a great farmers market,” Stille said. “It’s an awesome small-town farmers market doing really cool things for our town. I think this is the 15th year, which is really awesome for a small-town farmers market.”

This is Stille’s second year running the market. She is currently trying to book food trucks for some of the weeks and possibly live entertainment. She is also a vendor, selling beer bread and vegetables.

Other local vendors will be selling vegetables, farm products and crafts.

Stille expects more vendors this year. The vendors they lost last year due to COVID are now returning.

“Last year, we had about nine permanent vendors who were there every week through the whole season. This year, I have about 12 or 13 that I’m expecting to be permanent vendors for the season,” she said.

The permanent vendors have proven to be loyal to this farmers market as they have been vending there for many years. Stille feels this longevity makes their farmers market unique. Also, the bike trail goes through Dallas Center and bikers stop by the farmers market.

“I’m looking forward to seeing some new faces both from a vendor perspective and also from a patron perspective,” Stille said.

For more information and updates, visit Dallas Center Farmers Market on Facebook.