Around the County Events

Staff Report

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

Woodward will celebrate Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day on June 4 and 5. Friday activities include the crowning of the Little Mr. and Miss Woodward, a live band and a movie in the park. Saturday's events include a parade at 10:30 a.m., carnival games, a vendor and craft show, live music, fireworks and more. Visit Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day for a full schedule of events.

Friday Fest

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host Friday Fest from 6-9:30 p.m. June 4 at the Pattee Park Bandshell. The event will feature music by RUKKUS and food vendors Perry Fire Department and Perry High School Class of 2023. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, etc. Bring your own basket (beer and wine permitted; no glass).

Movie in the Park

Movies in the Park returns June 4 with "Aladdin." Movies in the Park is free and showtime is at dusk in Waukee's Centennial Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

More:Bringing people together: Town festivals and celebrations return across Dallas County

Van Meter Raccoon River Days

Van Meter Raccoon River Days returns on June 5. The event will feature a 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m. Other events include a bags tournament, all school reunion, kids activities, live music, street dance, fireworks and more. Visit the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page for a full schedule of events.

Yoga in the Park

Yoga in the Park returns at 8 a.m. June 5 at Granger's Centennial Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes to move in. No registration for the class is required.

Artists in the Courtyard

Atelier at 1109 will host an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 at Soumas Court. The event will feature artist demonstrations, kids activities and more.

Granger Ribbon Cutting

The Granger Trails Committee will hold a ribbon-cutting and bridge fundraiser event from 9-11:30 a.m. June 5 between the two ballfields located east of the community center, 2200 Walnut St. Event activities will include a four-mile walk/bike ride, music by Passing Zone, food by Kulinary Khaos and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and a bike raffle featuring a Hubert’s Lemonade Bike.

Woodward Public Library Open House

Woodward Public Library will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 with an open house at the library. The library is celebrating this milestone during Woodward’s Friends and Neighbors Day. The open house event will also host a virtual discussion with author Garry L. Gooding at 9:30 a.m. Gooding will talk about about his most recent book "Where Courage Began."

All-Wheel Show

The 12th annual Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show returns on Saturday, June 5 around the downtown square in Adel. Registration runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with judging to follow from 1-2 p.m. Awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center Art and More

Dallas Center Art and More returns on June 5 on Walnut Street. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature street art for kids and teens, string art, live music, a bags tournament, balloon artist, face painting and more.