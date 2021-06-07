Fresh Finds Adel Farmer’s Market returns for second year on June 8

Becky Carlyle

Special to Dallas County News

The Fresh Finds Adel Farmer’s Market will will kick off the 2021 season on June 8.

This year’s market will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8 through Sept. 28, at Harmony Hall on Riverside in Kinnick Feller Park.

Each week will be different as they continue to add new vendors throughout the year. Marie Gipson is the creative director at Harmony Hall and organizes the farmers market, now in its second season.

“We have all sorts of vendors, anything from produce to baked goods, jewelry, home décor, body products [and] meat,” she said.

There will be a bar every week, local food trucks, musicians and some make and takes. Gipson said people come to support these local vendors to show what a true community looks like.

“My favorite thing about the farmers market is the community,” she said. “I love Adel. There is so much talent that exists in the community and surrounding towns. Our market allows local small businesses and individuals to showcase their goods in a way that is simple and fun.”

For more information about the market or to be a vendor, email info@harmonyhallonriverside.com or visit Harmony Hall on Riverside on Facebook. The Fresh Finds Adel Farmer's Market is also on Facebook.

“We love hosting the farmers market and can’t wait to see what this year holds for Fresh Finds Adel,” Gipson said.

Finds Adel Farmer’s Market Vendors