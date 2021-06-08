Drinking water advisory issued for Minburn

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The city of Minburn has issued a precautionary bottled water advisory after the town lost pressure Monday following a water main break.

Residents should use an alternate source of water for drinking until notified that the water is safe to drink.

Use bottled water for infants. Do not give the water to infants less than six months old or use it to make infant formula. The water may have levels of manganese above the health advisory level, which may affect their learning and behavior.

For older children and adults, the city and DNR recommend using bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food. Tap water can safely be used for bathing and similar uses. Do not boil the water as it may increase manganese levels.

Pregnant women and those with specific health concerns may want to check with their doctors.

The pressure loss affected the entire town. While repairing the first leak, contractors found another leak. As they complete repairs Tuesday, water lines will be disinfected and flushed.

Then the city will collect four water samples, collecting another four samples the following day. When both sets of samples show no bacteria are present, the city will lift the drinking water advisory.

Contact City Councilman Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or the Water Supply Operator, Mitch Johnson, at 515-669-1103 for more information.