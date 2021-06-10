Around the County Events

Staff Report

Governors Days

June 10-12 in Grimes.

The city of Grimes celebrate Governors Days from June 10-12. The theme for this year’s event will be decades, with community members self-identifying which decade they wish to celebrate. There will also be a variety of vendors, carnival and midway, a fun run, parade, bags tournament, live music and more. Check out a full schedule of events on the Governors Days Facebook page.

Yoga in the Park - Granger

8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park continues at 8 a.m. June 12 at Granger's Centennial Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes to move in. No registration for the free class is required.

Yoga in the Park - Waukee

8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Windfield Park, Waukee.

Join local, certified yoga instructors for Yoga in the Park this summer, sponsored by HomeLight. Participants 8 years old and up are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or towel, water bottle and $2 per person to Windfield Park. Classes take place from 8-9 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 25.

Yoga in the Park - Van Meter

9 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at City Park, Van Meter.

Yoga in the Park will return to Van Meter starting at 9 a.m. on June 12. Margo Yearous Suckow will lead yoga classes at the City Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and water. Van Meter Parks and Recreation is hosting the free class and everyone is welcome.

Spin Art in the Park

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at Johnson Park in Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Recreation board has announced a summer of free fun for kids. Artfull, of Valley West Mall, is hosting Spin Art in the Park at 10:30 a.m. June 12 in Johnson Park. Bring your kids to this first, of several, planned activities. Follow Van Meter Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information about this and future events. You may also email them at jolson@vanmeteria.gov to inquire about upcoming activities.

Meet Me in Minburn

7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Meek Park, Minburn.

Meet Me in Minburn will kick off the 2021 season of free, outdoor concerts on June 12. Prone to Jones will provide live music from 7-9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Free skate rental will also be available at the outdoor skating rink.

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in Adel.

The Adel Public Library and Adel Parks and Recreation will host storytime, crafts and activities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at various parks throughout Adel. The second event will be held at Kinnick-Feller Park on June 16, followed by Evans Park on June 23. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the library.