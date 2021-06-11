Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Luther College

Nicholas Dufoe of Adel and Tom Altier and Emma Forbes of Granger were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

Morningside University

Paige Weesner of Adel and Bryn Groff were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. Groff was recognized for a 4.0 GPA.

University of Iowa

Emma Olejniczak of Perry was named to the 2021 Spring Academic All-Big 10 team. Students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of May 1 for spring sports, who have been enrolled fulltime at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher to qualify for the team.

The University of Sioux Falls

Anna Kenny of Adel, Jacob Oetzmann of Urbandale and Kelsy Wilde of Grimes were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison

Avery Markowski of Waukee and Wenjing Jiang of West Des Moines were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.