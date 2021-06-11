LifeServe Blood Center asking for blood donations

COURTESY OF LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals.

Blood donated with LifeServe will stay local. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.

Donation opportunities will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. June 14 at the Dexter Community Blood Drive, at Zion Lutheran Church, 309 Marshall St.; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 14 at the Granger Community Blood Drive, 2200 Walnut St.; from 3 to 7 p.m. June 22 at the Redfield Community Blood Drive, at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St.; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at the Shae Bernhardt Scholarship Blood Drive at Van Meter High School, 520 First Ave.

Blood donation appointments can be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.