Around the County Events

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 at Dallas County Fairgrounds.

The two-day Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo returns on June 18-19 with Wright Rodeo Company. Live music will follow each night of the rodeo, with Neil Hewitt performing Friday night and Ted Stockton on Saturday. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

Nature Art in the Park

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Johnson Park, Van Meter.

The Van Meter Parks and Recreation board has announced a summer of free fun for kids. Artfull will host Nature Art in the Park at 10:30 a.m. June 19 in Johnson Park. Follow Van Meter Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information about future events.

BACooN Ride

Saturday, June 19.

The BACooN Ride returns to the Raccoon River Valley Trail on Saturday, June 19. The 71-mile route will feature bacon-inspired snacks along the way. The party starts in Waukee and will roll through Dallas Center, Minburn, Perry, Dawson, Jamaica, Herndon, Yale, Panora, Linden, Redfield and Adel before ending back at Waukee. Community members should be aware of increased bicycle traffic that day.

Minburn City-Wide Clean-Up

June 19-20 in Minburn.

Minburn's City-Wide Clean-Up is set for June 19 and 20. The city will pick up all appliances, cars (with title) and anything metal. Items should be placed on the curb if you are able. Trash should not be included as those items will be picked up on the regular trash day. The clean-up day is a free service. For more information, contact the Minburn Public Library at 515-726-3900.

Redfield Community Blood Drive

3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St., Redfield.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals. Appointments are required. The Redfield Community Blood Drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. June 22 at American Legion, 1116 Thomas St. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Washington Township School Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Washington Township School, corner of P-51 and F-31.

A breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. June 26 at Washington Township School. The meal will include scrambled eggs, pork sausage, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and drinks. A free-will offering will be taken.

Minburn Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

LifeServe Blood Center will host a is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the Fourth of July holiday. To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, please give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive. A community blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.