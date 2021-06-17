Dexter Library Musings

COURTESY OF HOLLY TERWILLIGER-PEICHL

Greetings again from 724 Marshall St., Dexter!

On June 13, the 2021 Dexter Library Summer Library Program “Reading Colors Your World” kicked off with a Run for Fun at the Dexter City Park. There is a storybook walk set up at the park. Go up and enjoy it. It will be set up for a while. The Summer Program will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 17 and run through July 29 on Thursdays.

There are still a few tomato and pepper seeds in our seed library if you are interested. Stop on in to get your Stream kits. Our coloring contest continues with winners and prizes! There are scavenger hunt sheets available at the library. There is a new one each month.

Crazy 8’s math club has started again. Yipee! Watch the library’s website and bulletin for dates and times for different age groups. Our librarians continue to work hard to keep our little library relevant and fun. It is so awesome to see all of the kids jumping into the summer with all of the fun things going on at our library.

Dexter Library history continued: In 1930, the townspeople had earned $130 with numerous bridge benefits, food sales, selling papers and the production of the play. This was augmented by membership dues of one dollar and donations from various clubs in town.

Miss Julie Robinson of the State Library Commission was present to guide the formation of the organization. Funds were not available for renting a building, so Allen Percy offered a room in his law office for the 100 books which had been donated.

The Dexter Public Library opened at 2 p.m. Feb. 8, 1930. There were 310 volumes owned by the Dexter Library plus 200 books from the State Traveling Library. In June 1934 the library was moved from Mr. Percy’s office to a room in the town hall.

As I read about our library, I think about how much has changed and yet how much stays the same. We the people are always looking for ways to raise funds, and our librarians can still get any book you want from the inter-library loan program. Obviously, we have way more than 310 books at this time. We again don’t have enough room for all of the collection. Mary and Jeannine are always purging old and getting new. Thank goodness there is no longer a membership fee.

Library quote: “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library,” Albert Einstein.

Book recommendations: “The Blue Tattoo: The Life of Olive Oatman” by Margot Mifflin and “Let’s Play Two: The Legend of Mr. Cub, The Life of Ernie Banks” by Ron Rapoport.