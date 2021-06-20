Local DAR chapter works with ADM students on WWII postcard project

Becky Carlyle

Special to Dallas County News

The Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), is recognizing the 75th anniversary of World War II with a postcard project. This project highlights the unique tie between Anne Frank and Iowa.

They are assisting Danville’s Anne Frank Connection reach their goal of receiving 1.5 million postcards to honor the children killed during the Holocaust.

Candace (Candy) Brown, DAR’s Commemorative Chair, expanded this project to include the ADM Middle School students and the ADM National Honor Society members.

“We wanted to honor our veterans and we were able to tie Iowa in a unique way,” Brown said. “After hearing of the Anne Frank Museum in Danville, we thought this was a project that could be done on an individual basis.”

A teacher in Danville, Birdie Mathews, orchestrated a pen pal program for her students. Her student, Juanita Wagner, had Anne Frank as her pen pal. The town has embraced this history.

“Iowa has a lot of history to explore,” Brown said. [Anne was] a bright, witty and talented young lady who was brave enough to write down her most personal thoughts during the most difficult world times.”

Brown started gathering postcards in the fall of 2020 when the project was supposed to begin. Due to COVID, the project was delayed until March 2021. She purchased some postcards through online auctions and DAR members donated many of the postcards.

“One of our members cut the front off of greeting cards and made them into postcards,” Brown said. “The postcards were a history lesson in themselves and I enjoyed looking at them from all over this wonderful country.”

Charity Miller, ADM’s High School Social Studies Instructor/National Honor Society Advisor, was the Jean Marie Cardinell Chapter’s nominee for the 2020 NSDAR Outstanding Teacher of American History Contest.

“Candy Brown reached out from DAR asking if we would like to help write 500 postcards for the Anne Frank Museum in Danville,” Miller said. “We decided to turn this into a learning opportunity for our middle school students.”

NHS members taught a mini-lesson about Anne Frank. They emphasized why writing is important. Following the lesson, they helped the middle school students complete a postcard. Some students wrote their favorite Anne Frank quote and some students shared thoughts about the importance of writing. Others shared something that inspired them or something they learned.

“The mini-lesson showed how a small gesture can have a huge impact,” Miller said. “It also showed students that there can be a connection between them and the world around them. Anne Frank having that Iowa pen pal, shows students that you can make global connections.”

As a teacher, Miller wants students to understand the importance of documenting the world around them. Anne Frank’s diary provides an insight into what people experienced during the Holocaust as a first-person view point.

“This [project] provided a great opportunity for our high school students to be role models for our middle school students,” Miller said.

The project has collected nearly 1,300 postcards, including the 500 completed by the ADM students. Because of the large quantity, Brown will be personally delivering them to the museum in late July.

“Our chapter always seems to exceed my expectations. I was hoping for 500 postcards,” Brown said. She also expressed her gratitude to the ADM students.

Anyone is welcome to contribute to this project by mailing a postcard to:

Anne Frank Connection

Danville Station

102 N Main Street

Danville, IA 52623

If large quantities of postcards are gathered from a group or organization before the end of July, Brown is willing to deliver them. To contact Brown, text or call 515-577-2529 or email cabbob70@aol.com. For more information on DAR, email darjmc2020@gmail.com.

The National Honor Society is always looking for new ways to serve the community. If anyone has a project in mind, reach out to Miller at cmiller@admschools.org.