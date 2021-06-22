De Soto Police Department holds Cops and Bobbers event

COURTESY OF THE DE SOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The De Soto Police Department held its third annual Cops and Bobbers event June 12.

Seven children participated in the event and received gifts.

Sponsors of the event included Murray’s Auto Pit Stop, B and B Leasing, Fishing CPR, Ivan Olson and Family, Amy Roberts, Dynamic Decal Duo, Kum & Go and Casey’s General Store. Tim and Tina Murray cooked fish and potatoes.

The department plans to hold the event again next year.