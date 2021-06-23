Dallas County woman invents garden product 'Plant Patron' to help with her critter problem

Dr. Patricia Tice recently spotted two large raccoons waddling across her patio one night. She immediately thought about an elephant ear that she had planted in a container and worried the raccoons had pulled it out again.

The next morning she found the elephant ear was still intact thanks to Tice’s Plant Patron, a plant protection device that she designed.

“When I saw those two waddle off I had a little trouble going to sleep because I thought where did they go? But it really does work,” Tice said of the Plant Patron. “I can’t believe we’re to this point that we actually have a physical (product) that helps gardeners.”

The Plant Patron helps protect new and existing plants from animals like raccoons, deer and rabbits. Tice and her husband have 10 acres of land outside of Adel in Dallas County near the Raccoon River. When the pair moved in, Tice said she started working on redoing all of the gardens but she continued to have a problem with animals. No matter where she planted flowers, raccoons and other critters would find them and dig them up.

“We hired someone to trap the raccoons. And after the fifth one, (her husband) said to the guy who was trapping, ‘my budget’s probably limited on this, how many more raccoons?’ He said ‘you could be doing this for the next five years,’” Tice said.

She knew she needed to come up with a different solution and the idea for the Plant Patron was born. The inspiration for it came from covers that protected the lights in Tice’s elementary school gymnasium.

“They were cleaning everything out and they took out these big structures that were mounted to the ceiling and I thought that might work for my plants. Everything’s about the garden, I have garden brain,” Tice said with a laugh.

Those structures worked for a number of years until Tice and her husband moved to their current property in Dallas County. Then the raccoons just tipped them over. So Tice started working on a way to protect her plants.

“What I wanted to do was solve a problem. If I make money, fine, but the main thing is I wanted to solve a problem,” Tice said. “And the problem is if you want to garden in Dallas County, or any county, and you don’t want critters eating all your stuff, then you have to figure out a way to protect the plants without harming the critters.”

Iowa State program helps make product a reality

She started journaling ideas and finally contacted the Bruce Rastetter Agricultural Entrepreneurship Initiative at Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Tice had an idea for a product and asked if the program would be willing to take it on. They agreed, which was the first step in producing the Plant Patron.

Two ISU interns helped Tice develop a business plan, design and make a prototype, create a logo and find manufacturers for the product. She said the process could be frustrating at times as it took about two and a half years to see the project come to fruition.

“I got crabby a lot,” Tice said with a laugh. “I didn’t mean to but I kind of got crabby a lot because we would try something and I would say no, I don’t think that’s going to work for gardeners.”

Things to do:Junkin' in June brings shoppers to central Iowa this weekend; stops in Story, Boone and Hamilton counties

Her experience as a gardener would come into play as Tice has been a master gardener for around 40 years.

“I know what garders want. More importantly I know what they need, I know what they’re looking for, they’re trying to solve a problem. And this solves a problem and looks pretty,” she said of the Plant Patron, which comes in six different colors.

The details continued to be fine-tuned as they needed to figure out how long the legs would be and what the top of the device would look like. The legs are eight inches long, Tice said, making it hard for animals to push over but easy to install over new and existing plants.

Plant Patron is made locally in Nevada

A manufacturer was then found in Sorem Manufacturing Co. in Nevada.

“They made the frame for it and to watch it being made, it’s like a symphony. It’s so amazing to watch it being made,” Tice said. “It was important to me that it be locally made to help people.”

The product is then sent to be powder coated before being boxed up and ready to sell online through Tice’s website, ptsgardens.com.

“We even had to design the box. We take it for granted when we order something that it comes in a box. When you’re the entrepreneur, you have to decide how to ship this so it isn’t damaged,” she said.

More:'Garden Gurus' invite public to celebrate new Nevada Community Garden

Entrepreneur not done gardening: 'It's a wonderful thing'

Tice still has trouble believing they finally have a finished product that’s available to help gardeners protect their plants. A product that is now a registered trademark.

“I look at it and think ‘wow that’s neat, who did that? Oh right, I did.’ I mean it, it sometimes doesn’t seem real,” she said. “It’s literally starting from blue sky and you build it a little bit at a time, little bit at a time.”

She now has Plant Patrons protecting a number of her plants in her seven garden beds. A bright yellow one was recently protecting a daylily while a red one covered a strawberry plant. A chrome device was situated over a climbing rose at the back of a garden along a fence as Tice said raccoons loved to dig it up before it was installed.

“It’s the only thing I’ve found that really protects (plants). I don’t want to harm the animals, I tell people I’m teaching the animals how to be well-mannered. They can’t get in here so they need to go somewhere else and play. Or somewhere else to have lunch.”

Tice now enjoys the fruits of her labor, though she’s never done gardening. She is currently working on installing garden number eight.

“I love it. It brings me joy. It brings me joy and it gets my frustrations out, if I’m feeling crabby, it gets the crabby out, it’s just a wonderful thing,” she said.