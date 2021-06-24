Around the County Events

Staff Report

Movies in the Park

9 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Evans Park, Adel.

The Adel Parks and Recreation and Adel Public Library will present Movies in the Park this summer. "Sonic the Hedgehog" will be shown on June 25 at Evans Park. Upcoming movies include "The Goonies" on July 23 at Island Park and "Despicable Me" on Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park. The free, family-friendly movies will be shown at sunset. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own chair/blanket.

Washington Township School Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Washington Township School, corner of P-51 and F-31.

A breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. June 26 at Washington Township School. The meal will include scrambled eggs, pork sausage, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and drinks. A free-will offering will be taken.

Yoga in the Park - Granger

8 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park continues at 8 a.m. June 12 at Granger's Centennial Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes to move in. No registration for the free class is required.

Yoga in the Park - Van Meter

9 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at City Park, Van Meter.

Yoga in the Park continues at 9 a.m. Saturdays in Van Meter. Twisted Yoga 108 will lead free yoga classes at the City Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and water.

Yoga in the Park - Waukee

8 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Windfield Park, Waukee.

Join local, certified yoga instructors for Yoga in the Park this summer sponsored by Homelight. Yoga continues at 8 a.m. June 26. Just bring a yoga mat or towel, water bottle and $2 per person to Windfield Park. No registration is required.

Disc Golf Day

9 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Evans Park, Adel.

Disc golf is for the whole family. Come learn what it is all about and give it a toss. Discs will be provided if needed. Friendly age group competitions and informal course competition to follow for interested parties. All ages and abilities welcomed.

Art in the Park

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at City Park, Van Meter

The Van Meter Parks and Recreation board has announced a summer of free fun for kids. Artfull will host Balloon Animals in the Park at 10:30 a.m. June 26. This week's activity will be held at City Park next to the library. The Van Meter Public Library will then hand out free glow sticks while supplies last. The library will host family fun events at City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday this summer. Follow Van Meter Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information about future events.

Plaque Dedication

2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Redfield GAR Hall.

There will be a plaque dedication honoring Margaret Morrison at 2 p.m. June 27 at the Redfield GAR Hall. Morrison passed away earlier this year and is being recognized for her efforts in historic preservation including saving the historic GAR Hall. Veterans of the Civil War, as members of the Grand Army of the Republic (or GAR), met in this building. It is located just east of the business district. The Sons of Union Veterans are providing the plaque and will have a color guard unit for the ceremony.

Adel Home Garden Tour

2-4 p.m. June 27 in Adel.

The Adel Partners Chamber will host the first Adel Home Garden Tour, organized by the chamber’s This Is Adel committee. Five gardens will be available to tour from 2-4 p.m. June 27 around Adel. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

Hillbilly Air Show

4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Raccoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavilion on Main Street, Adel.

Join Hillbilly Air Show for central Iowa's best classic country at Sunday Funday sponsored by the Adel Chamber of Commerce. The concert will take place at the Raccoon Valley Bank Stage and Pavilion on Main Street in Adel.

Minburn Community Blood Drive

2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church, 705 Chestnut.

LifeServe Blood Center will host a is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals before and after the Fourth of July holiday. To ensure blood is available for the predicted increased need, please give blood at an upcoming LifeServe blood drive. A community blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 28 at Minburn United Methodist Church. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Free Summer Movies

2 p.m. Wednesdays in June and July at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Perry Grand 3 Theatres will be showing a free kids movie at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through June and July, sponsored by local businesses. The next movie will be "Jumangi: The Next Level" on June 30.