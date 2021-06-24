Tom and Kimber Van Heukelom set to show off gardens during Sunday's Adel Home Garden Tour

When Tom and Kimber Van Heukelom first moved to their historic home in Adel, there wasn't much in the way of landscaping.

“When we got here there was basically nothing here, it was like a blank canvas,” Kimber said.

The pair moved into a home built in 1885 and immediately started working on the gardens. Those gardens will be on display during the Adel Home Garden Tour on Sunday, June 27.

“This house being so old it needed a lot of work and a lot of it wasn’t fun work,” Kimber said. “We wanted to balance that with some fun things that would make a real impact in our daily lives and one of those things was the garden.”

The Van Heukeloms started working on the landscaping by moving a line of hostas in front of the house to beneath some trees. An arbor was then installed along the side of the house. Brick-lined beds and gravel paths were added and around 15 boxwoods were planted along the outside of the arbor garden.

“They were just like little balls around the edges but this was the end result, just to have a kind of evergreen enclosure to wrap the rest of the garden in,” Kimber said. “And also to provide some winter interest here in Iowa because it’s one of the few things that stays green.”

Everything else grew from there as they added the front garden and then other beds as they went along. Another garden bed was added along the driveway in the front of the house and the backyard features a vegetable garden.

The front gardens, and especially the arbor garden, will be featured during Sunday’s garden tour. The arbor garden is where it all started though Kimber said it has evolved over the years.

“Because of its close proximity to the kitchen we wanted herbs in there. It started out as an idea for an herb garden but it grew from there,” she said. “We eventually threw in a bunch of perennials and roses. It does have herbs, but it’s not a purely herb garden. It’s kind of a fun mix of the two elements.”

The garden is also a mixture of formal and informal. Tom and Kimber visited Colonial Williamsburg and enjoyed the look of the boxwood hedges lining the gardens.

“But we also like English cottage gardens and things like that, where things grow free and kind of ramble out of beds. We wanted that inside the beds so we have a lot of things kind of sprawled (within the garden),” Kimber said.

The gardens feature a palette of purple and pink with a bit of white and yellow thrown in. While the Van Heukeloms wanted the landscape to complement their historic home, Kimber said they weren’t looking for specific Victorian plants. She enjoys roses and the gardens feature a mixture of roses, hostas and other perennials in addition to the herbs in the arbor garden.

“They’re still growing, a garden is never really finished,” Kimber said. “We’re constantly adding things and we see what things work where. Some things don’t work well in one spot and you learn and you try it in another spot and it might flourish there.”

Community members can see the work Tom and Kimber have put into their gardens on Sunday during the Adel Home Garden Tour. Their garden is one of five that will be featured from 2-4 p.m. Other residential gardens to be featured are owned by Sonya and Jeff Ferguson, Dan and Laura Juffer and Becky Dymond. Country Lane Lodge will also have gardens featured on the tour.

“I think it’s a great way to explore other gardens and get other ideas. Because I know a lot of people are looking for inspiration, so to speak, for their own yards,” Kimber said.

The Adel Partners Chamber committee, This Is Adel, will be hosting the Adel Home Garden Tour from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Event organizers said garden tickets are still available through June 27.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at Harvey’s Greenhouse, Adel Quilting and Dry Goods Co. and Adel HealthMart. Presenting sponsor Harvey's Greenhouse will have tickets for sale on Sunday as it celebrates 120 years in business. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Co-chair Jacque Johnson is looking forward to showing off the various gardens on the tour.

“There has been such a positive response to this event, we are excited to watch our guests discover the charm that is Adel,” she said.

Guests can visit the five gardens on the tour in any order from 2-4 p.m. Those with tickets to the Gardens to Grapes VIP event following the tour will be greeted at 4 p.m. with a glass of wine and cheese snack. Those guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating will be limited. Red Fern Landscaping Design will host a gardening presentation around 4:30 p.m. Guests will then choose plants to make their own pot to take home.

Johnson said the This Is Adel committee has already started a list of gardens to be featured next year as they plan to turn the event into an annual one. She added that the committee welcomes suggestions and volunteers. For more information, contact the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce.

“I would like to say how much the committee appreciates the homeowners for their willingness to help us showcase Adel,” Johnson said. “We know they are each putting in a lot of extra hours planting and preening with the extra task of watering through the hot dry spell we just had. It will not go unnoticed and we are very grateful for the cooperation. We have done the promoting but they have done the work.”

The Van Heukeloms are looking forward to showing those gardens off on Sunday. While Kimber said they have put in extra work watering and adding drip irrigation, it’s work that is rewarding.

“When I’m out here, I tend to forget about time and I just enjoy the moment,” she said. “It can, for me, turn a bad day into a good day. Your cares kind of melt away when you’re around beautiful roses or blooming perennials or you’re harvesting a fresh batch of tomatoes. I think that’s what I really love most about it.”