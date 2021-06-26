Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Carthage College

Ethan Cohen of Waukee was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Carthage College.

Ellsworth Community College

Rafael Coffman of Waukee named to the spring 2021 (January to May) dean's list at Ellsworth Community College.

Iowa Central Community College

Iowa Central Community College recently announced the spring 2021 honors list. Area students name to the list include Tyler Madsen of Grimes; and Magley Orellana, Anna Ridnour and Ever Tobar of Perry.

Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College recently announced the spring 2021 dean’s list. Area students named to the list include Abigail Blomgren of Adel; Savanna Benton and Saydee Strough of Perry; and Alex Pendergast and Brianna Wills of Waukee.

Luther College

Elaina Bayse of Dallas Center, Brittiny Wills of Waukee and Ross Hingst of Waukee recently graduated from Luther College. Bayse received a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and earned magna cum laude honors. Wills graduated with a degree in psychology while Hingst graduated with a degree in management.

Northwest Missouri State University

Klocke of De Soto and Gillian Stanley of Dexter were named to the spring 2021 president’s list at Northwest Missouri State University.

Erin Franklin of Dexter, Kelsey Tibbs of Earlham, Taylor Sedivec of Granger, Alexis Lyon and Paityn Rau were named to the spring 2021 academic list at Northwest Missouri State University.

University of Alabama

Logan Cahalan was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2021.

University of Dubuque

Grace Dupuy of Dexter was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Dubuque.

Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University has announced the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. Area students who made the list include Lindsey Marshall-Vollstedt of Granger, an elementary education major; Raymond Guest of Grimes, an information systems major; Nicholas Menough of Grimes, an information technology major; Veronica Sesker of Grimes, a human services major; Justin Stover of Grimes; a communication studies major; Lori Albrecht of Van Meter, a business administration major; Kayla Robnett of Waukee, an elementary education major; Dylan Jones of Waukee, a business administration major; Keri Woodard of Woodward, an instruction strategist major; and Megan Wicker of Woodward, a birth grade three major.

Trinity Christian College

Avery Johnson of Waukee was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Trinity Christian College.