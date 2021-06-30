Grimes Farmers Market to kick off 2021 season on July 2

Becky Carlyle, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Grimes Farmers Market opens in July and focuses on the farm to table aspect. Lindsey Kurtz, market coordinator, grew up on a farm and went to college for agriculture. She likes to educate where the food comes from and how it was grown or raised.

“I can get local farmers in here with their beef and pork along with fresh veggies and [encourage] people [to] talk to the farmers,” Kurtz said.

The farmers market is held from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays from July 2 through Aug. 27 in the Grimes Public Library parking lot.

Kurtz started the farmers market three years ago. She wanted to give the market a new life. There will be at least 20 vendors, three food trucks and live music every week. The market's first day on July 2 will feature food from Smokey D’s BBQ Food Truck and Dough Crazy with music by Dan Jones.

The participating vendors typically sell fresh produce, homemade baked goods and other homemade items.

“We actually have more vendors than we’ve ever had,” Kurtz said. “I think partially that is because of COVID. I think it just gives people something normal to do this summer.”

Kurtz is looking forward to having a really good market and getting their name out there to attract more/new vendors for following years.

“I am passionate about the market,” she said.

For more information, email thegrimesfarmersmarket@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at Grimes Farmers Market.

Grimes Farmers Market Vendors