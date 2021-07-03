Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

University of Alabama

Logan Cahalan was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Benedictine College

Peter Wills of Adel was named to the dean's list for the 2021-21 spring semester.

Ellsworth Community College

Rafael Coffman of Waukee was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

University of Northern Iowa

University of Northern Iowa recently released its spring 2021 dean’s list. Area students who made the list include Chase Anderson, Olivia Anderson, Jacob Butler, Braden Fegenbush, Bryce Greer, Mackenzie Ireland, Emma Kaney, Isabel LaFollette, Matthew Larson, Emily Neumann and Nikole Seaholm of Adel; Abigail Carver, Emma Criswell, Kamryn Majewski and Maleah Thurman of Dallas Center; Emma Debord of Dawson; Elle Hook of De Soto; Aliyah Dickson and Keenan Volz of Earlham; Briley Bermel and Mallory Schmitz of Granger; Madison Pulica and Alexandra Tasler of Perry; Jessika Allison, Lindsay Amundson, Heidi Bantz, Kelly Biscogl, Kyle Biscogl, Daniel Blocker, Catherine Christn, Emily Clouser, Gerald Ehrman, Victor Grats, Jessica Jost, Rebecca Lienemann, Devin Neitzel, McKenzie Ramer, Oliva Sanders, Sydney Schafer, Brenna Schettler, Kyah Sneed, Erik Sorensen, Danny Stewart, Ashley Thorson and Chloe Wagner of Waukee and Bodie Harrisono of Woodward.

Northwest Missouri State

Gillian Rae Stanley of Dexter and Jeffrey Sand and Anthony Washington of Grimes recently graduated from Northwest Missouri State.