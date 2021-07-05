Dallas County Fair set to return July 7-11

Becky Carlyle, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

After COVID-19 disrupted plans for 2020, the Dallas County Fair is ready to return with a full slate of activities on July 7-11.

“I think our biggest goal was to try to include as many events as we could, simply because last year, we couldn’t have [the fair] and it was very tough for the families,” Dallas County Fair Board Member Jordan Travis said.

Some highlights include The Roots and Boots Tour concert, demolition derby, Figure 8 and Circle Track Racing, the Little Critter Corner petting zoo, carnival and the 4-H/FFA exhibits/livestock shows.

"It’s going to be probably one of the best years just because we’re getting a little bit back to normal and I think everybody missed that last year," Dallas County Fair Board Member Ashley Zika said.

While last year's fair was postponed, a 4-H Expo was held for the 4-H'ers and their immediate families. Clover Kids Coordinator Kali Downs said this year's fair will be open to everyone in Dallas County.

“My favorite part of the county fair is seeing all of the 4-H'ers hard work surface at the fair,” Dallas County 4-H Youth Coordinator Allison Wisgerhof said. “We have so many gifted and talented youth and I love watching these kids share their talents with others.”

Downs enjoys seeing how excited and proud the kids are to show their projects. The Clover Kids and 4-H static exhibits will be in the Community Building. Over 200 exhibitors are planning to participate in the fair. Static exhibit entries were due July 1 and organizers hoped to have hundreds for the community members to see.

The livestock numbers are up this year. There are over 800 animals identified for the fair. These numbers are higher than 2020, but not as high as in 2019. Wisgerhof said while they will not be holding a live animal auction after the fair this year, community members will instead be able to bid on youth premiums through DreamDirt.com.

“We have a record number of goats coming to the fair this year, in particular dairy goats,” Wisgerhof said. “However, we are looking forward to all of the events at the fair."

Travis encourages community members to find those wearing 4-H and FFA T-shirts and ask questions about their projects.

“I think it’s always exciting to get the community out to the Dallas County fairgrounds to support the youth,” Travis said. “A lot of the kids have worked very hard on their static exhibits and their projects or their livestock. This is their stage and their time to show off everything that they put so much time and effort into.”

Downs reminds Dallas County residents that the fair is not just about farm animals. There are many other activities for people of all interests and ages.

The Dallas County Fair Board raises money through sponsorships and support from local businesses and larger corporate companies within the county.

“We have amazing sponsors for each day that really offset the cost of the tickets to get into the fair, so we appreciate them greatly,” Travis said.

Admission to the fair is free. There are some costs associated with the food vendors, carnival and certain events like those at the grandstand.

"Come out and feel free to browse around and see all the exhibits from the static building to the animals. There’s lots of free entertainment as well that goes on throughout the grounds. Some good fair food and just a lot of fun stuff," Zika said.

There will also be additional sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds to help keep guests healthy.

“Last year was challenging for everyone across the world,” Travis said of the pandemic. “I’m just excited to be back around with everybody to know that all the work we’ve done over the last year is going to be put to good use this year. We’re very excited to have all the families back at the fairgrounds.”

A full schedule of events can be found on the Dallas County Fair website.

“I would love Dallas County to come out July 7 through [July] 11 and experience the Dallas County Fair,” Travis said. “Eat some cotton candy, have some ice cream and enjoy [your] time.”