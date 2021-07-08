Carly Kuhse is crowned the 2021 Dallas County Fair Queen

Carly Kuhse was crowned the 2021 Dallas County Fair Queen during a coronation ceremony on Wednesday night.

Kuhse will be a senior at ADM High School. She is a member of the Adams Arrows 4-H club. Faith Kuehl was named the runner-up. Kuehl is a 2021 Woodward-Granger High School graduate and is a member of Sugar Grove Blue Ribbon Winners 4-H club.

Each of the queen contestants introduced themselves before Kuhse was crowned the 2021 Dallas County Fair Queen. Other contestants included Halli Weddle, Bailey Christensen, Celia Kreifels, Keri Schmidt, Bailee Hansen and Madisyn Mann.

Kuhse will be present throughout the Dallas County Fair, which kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

Thursday’s activities include a 4-H/FFA goat show at 9:30 a.m., kids activities by Dallas County Public Health from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., $1 carnival rides from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4-H/FFA sheep show at 12 p.m. and more.

The day’s activities will wrap up with Mutton Busting and Rodeo by Double S Bull Company at 7 p.m. at the South Arena. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 6-12.

Keep watching for more fair photos at www.adelnews.com. The full fair schedule can be found on the Dallas County Fair's website.