Health and Wellness: It’s important to protect yourself from harmful rays

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Just because you don’t sunburn easily doesn’t mean you’re safe from skin cancer. Sunlight can damage the skin of anyone, including those with darker skin tones.

When skin cancer develops in people of color, it is often diagnosed at more advanced stages, with more serious outcomes. According to the National Cancer Institute, Latinos, Asians and African Americans often aren’t diagnosed early because the individual didn’t know they were at risk of skin cancer or because they didn’t seek treatment soon enough (See cancer.gov/types/skin/anyone-can-get-skin-cancer).

Everyone should do regular self-exams to check for signs of skin cancer. Visit a board-certified dermatologist if you notice changes. What is meant by changes? A new mole or other growth on your skin, a patch of skin that’s different in color or changes color or a sore that doesn’t heal are all examples. Ask the person who cuts your hair to watch for any spots or moles on your scalp and ears.

American dermatologists encourage persons with black and brown skin to reduce their risk of skin damage by staying in the shade when possible, wearing clothing, shoes and hats that cover as much skin as possible, and applying sunscreen every few hours when outdoors (See aad.org/public/diseases/skin-cancer/types/common/melanoma/skin-color).