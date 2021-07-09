Van Meter Farmers Market to kick off 2021 season on July 9

Becky Carlyle, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Van Meter Farmers Market is a community focused event that is family friendly.

“For me personally, it really is a fun community event,” volunteer coordinator Barb Phillips said. “There’s something for all ages to do and some different things to try while you’re there. It’s pretty representative of Dallas County and the talent that exists here. It’s a fun social event.”

This year’s farmers market will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays starting July 9 through Aug. 13 in the parking lot of the Veterans Reception Center.

Phillips has been a volunteer coordinator for about five years and is currently in the process of moving/finding the next person to continue her role.

She expects more participants during this year’s market.

“We do not require a season commitment, so it’s nice for newer or younger entrepreneurs that are wanting to give the market a try,” Phillips said. “They don’t have to commit to the whole six weeks and it’s not a large cost commitment. It’s $10 a table.”

On Aug. 6, they will host a young entrepreneur night. All kids under the age of 18 are invited to have a booth.

“We get a wide variety that night as well, everything from cookies [and] handmade items,” she said. “We have one young boy who makes dish disposal cleaners. That’s probably one of my favorite nights.”

Other participating vendors will be selling produce, jam, local apparel and coffee roasting. They host a different food truck each week and really try to get as many trucks from the Dallas County, specifically western Dallas County, area.

“We have a nice variety from tacos to pizza to ice cream,” Phillips said.

The live music at this farmers market is primarily acoustic, one or two performers. Most of the musicians are from the Dallas County area.

“The live music and the food trucks are always great,” she said. “We have some great talent to showcase.”

For more information, visit the Van Meter Farmers Market on Facebook.