Adel Lions Club donates $5K to Iowa KidSight

The Adel Lions Club recently donated $5,000 to the Iowa KidSight program.

Program manager Lori Short attended the club meeting to thank the club and provide an informational program. Iowa KidSight is joint project of the Lions Clubs of Iowa and the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa. It is dedicated to detection and treatment of vision impairments of young children ages six months to 6 years.

Local Lions Clubs use a digital camera to photograph the eyes of the children and send them electronically to the University of Iowa for evaluation. There they are viewed by ophthalmologists to look for vision impairments such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, lazy eye and various problems. Problems with the eyes are reported back to the parents with the recommendation they take their child to their preferred eye doctor for further examination.

Screenings are conducted by the local Lions Clubs at day cares, pre-schools and at kindergarten round-up at local schools. Iowa state law requires children have a vision screening prior to entering kindergarten, and the KidSight program is recognized under that law as an option for the parents. KidSight screenings are done at no cost to the families.

Since the Adel Lions Club began offering this program, they have screened 2,846 children. One-hundred and sixteen children have had problems detected and their parents were notified so they could pursue further treatment.