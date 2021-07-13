Waukee Leadership Institute to hold recognition reception

COURTESY OF WAUKEE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE

Special to Dallas County News

The Waukee Leadership Institute will celebrate its community leaders during a reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 15 at Kinship Brewery, 255 NW Sunrise Drive.

Lindsay Chase and Rachel Pfundstein, of Holmes Murphy, received the Business Record’s 40 under 40 award for their career achievements and community involvement. Bill Peard, former Waukee mayor, received Cityview’s Business Journal 20 from 2020 — People Making a Difference in their Community.

The reception will recognize former winners of the 40 under 40 award Tyler DeHaan, who won in 2014, and Chad Airhart, who won in 2009. Eric Kress, Erna Morain, Scott Politte, Kathryn Sandie and Terry Snyder will be recognized for receiving the 17 from 2017 — People Making a Difference in their Community.

Leadership development at the institute is provided through training, networking and collaborative roundtable discussions.

Those interested in attending the reception should RVSP through waukeeleadership@gmail.com.