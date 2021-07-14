Around the County Events

Staff Report

Waukee Arts Festival

6-10 p.m. Friday, July 16 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

See artist exhibits and listen to live music at the Waukee Arts Festival 2021, held at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane. The festival opens Friday night with live music from 6-10 p.m. and opens with artist exhibits at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by live music that evening. Free admission. Find more information at www.waukeeartsfestival.org/.

Art in the Park

10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17 at City Park, Van Meter

The Van Meter Parks and Recreation board has announced a summer of free fun for kids. Artfull will be hosting a wind chimes making class for all ages at the City Park by the library. Just bring your imagination. Follow Van Meter Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information about future events.

Bounce House Night

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

Join The Adel Kiwanis Club for a Bounce House Night fundraiser on July 20. Free-will donations will be accepted with all donations put back into the children of the ADM community.

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in Adel.

The Adel Public Library and Adel Parks and Recreation will host storytime, crafts and activities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at various parks throughout Adel. The next event will be held at Evans Park on July 21, followed by Kinnick-Feller Park on July 28. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the library.

Movies in the Park - Adel

Friday, July 23 at Island Park, Adel.

Adel Parks and Recreation will show "The Goonies" on July 23 at Island Park. The free, family-friendly movies will be shown at sunset. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own chair/blanket. The next movie will be "Despicable Me" on Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park.

Movies in the Park - Granger

Friday, July 23 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will present free movies in the park this summer. Outdoor movies will be showing at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen, and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Upcoming movies include "Jumanji: The Next Level" on July 23 and "Croods 2" on Aug. 28.

Ice Cream Social

6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, 24529 J Avenue, Adel.

The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren will host an ice cream social on July 25. Bring your lawn chairs and come join us in the church yard. There will be brownies, pie, cookies and homemade ice cream.