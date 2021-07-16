Adel Boy, Girl Scouts ask for help with recycling project

COURTESY OF ADEL SCOUTS

Special to Dallas County News

Adel Boy and Girl Scouts are asking residents to leave their recycling bins out front for an extra day so that they can apply recycling stickers to the bins.

Adel’s recycling bins are sometimes being filled with too many non-recyclables. Ankeny Sanitation is unable to take those mixed loads to a recycling center and the whole load goes to the landfill. Neither Ankeny Sanitation nor the the South Dallas County Landfill of Adel want this to happen. They are teaming up with the Adel Boy and Girls Scouts to apply stickers on the yellow lids of the bins to show what does and doesn't go in the bins.

Bins must be out front because the scouts can only affix a sticker to bins in those locations. The lids need to be cleaned off so the stickers will adhere properly.

The project will take several weeks to finish as there are over 2,000 stickers to be applied. Scouts will earn money for activities for each sticker applied.