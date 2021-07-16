Dallas County Achievers

Dallas County News

Augustana University

Jack Grell, of Granger, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

Baylor University

Audrey Crites, of Waukee, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences at Baylor University.

Benedictine College

Peter Wills, of Adel, has graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance at Benedictine College.

Drake University spring honors

Area students were recently named to the dean’s list at Drake University. Students include Kelsie Fogo, of Adel; Elizabeth Weyers of Bouton; Kennedy Ihrig, of De Soto; Suzanne Shoemaker, of Dexter; Meg Dredge, of Redfield; and Kiara Fish, Laila Kamhawy, Kolton Knapp, Sidney Kreuziger, Luke LeValley, Katelyn Mardis, Emra Oglecevac, Ross Palmer, Issa Samake, Cian Smith, Amina Talic, Lejla Talic, Ally Vitko, Leah Wilson and Emma Wing, of Waukee.

Area students were recently named to the president’s list at Drake University. Students named include Rachel Ihde, of Dallas Center; and Logan Feaker, Katie Krusenstjerna, Sanjana Nair, Steven Peralta Cornejo, Morgan Robinson, Delaney Taylor and Carrie Wilhite of Waukee.

Marshalltown Community College

Area students recently graduated from Marshalltown Community College. Students and their degrees include Kealey Donner, of Adel, with a paralegal practioner diploma; Breydon Johnson, of Adel, with a natural gas basics certificate and utility technician diploma; and Ronan Welch, of Waukee, with a powerline advanced skills training certificate and a utility technician diploma.

Northern Illinois University

Gayle Walsh, of Waukee, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in operations and information management from Northern Illinois University.

Saint Mary’s University

Riley Hall, of Dallas Center, was named to the second semester 2021 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.

South Dakota State University

Emma McAdon of Adel and Dayna Clausen, of Grimes, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at South Dakota State University.