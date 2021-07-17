Adel students named Hoover Uncommon Students

COURTESY OF HOOVER PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION

Adel students Averi Brady and Bryson Smith were recently named Hoover Uncommon Students.

Hoover Uncommon Students earn a $1,500 cash award for their work on a project this summer. They will present their work before a panel of judges in October and four will earn an additional $10,000 scholarship to the college or university of their choice.

The students applied for the program in their junior year by submitting a proposal for a project showing entrepreneurship, community or humanitarian service, conservation or special use of technology. The 14 finalists then spend the summer working their projects and recording results. They are scored on the merits of their work. Grades, test scores and financial need are not evaluated.

Brady hopes to calm the anxieties associated with getting to know a new student through her project.

“I plan to do this by creating a welcome committee at my high school,” Brady said. “This committee will make it more of a social norm to welcome new students.”

Smith plans to build automatic irrigation systems into local community gardens. His goal for this project includes increasing the productivity of the garden, reducing volunteer time and promoting conservation through rainwater and solar energy.

“I’ve designed a system that uses dribblet irrigation lines to automatically water the garden using rainwater when triggered by moisture sensors in the soil,” Smith said.