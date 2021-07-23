Health and Wellness: National Ice Cream Day should be celebrated healthily

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to the Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Every day of the year is some nationally designated holiday. Some holidays note important causes or remembrances. Others might be considered frivolous, such as National Ice Cream Day. The Dallas County Health Department supports Ice Cream Day if done in moderation.

Dairy-based ice cream as an occasional treat is a positive, but portion size and frequency are important factors to consider. With eggs, milk, cream, sugar and flavorings, your bowl of frozen delight may contain more sugar and dairy fat than you thought. Read the nutrition label, which will show what is considered a serving size, and list the calories, vitamins and minerals per serving. If it’s been a while since you’ve paid attention to nutrition labels, you’ll notice some helpful changes, such as the serving size printed in large bold print. See helpful hints from Iowa State Extension at extension.iastate.edu/news/nutrition-facts-label-gets-update.

Ice cream from milk and cream is high in calcium, protein, potassium, magnesium and is sometimes fortified with vitamins D and A. Some products that mimic ice cream are high in fats, cholesterol and sugars and relatively low in nutrients, so watch for these, particularly in single-serving frozen treats.

Paying attention to moderation is key to managing your nutrition.