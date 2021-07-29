Around the County Events

Staff Report

Community Breakfast and Tractor Ride

7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Washington Township School.

A community breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Washington Township School. The tractor ride leaves at 9 a.m. with a destination of Springbrook. The cost is $25 and pie and ice cream will be served in the mid-afternoon.

Run Through Time 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St., Perry.

Perry Lutheran Homes will celebrate 65 years during the third annual Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk on Saturday, July 31. The event will also feature a food truck, two kids runs and games. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The start and finish location will be at PLH Eden Acres Campus. Runners will head out on McKinley and make their way onto the Raccoon River Valley Trail to complete the 3.1 mile fun run or walk. Register today at: runthroughtime.run/.

Waukee Community Blood Drive

2-5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to give blood to help patients in local hospitals this summer. A community blood drive will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 900 Warrior Lane, Waukee. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-287-4903 or online at lifeservebloodcenter.org.

Waukee Public Safety Day

5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Waukee Public Safety Building.

The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will host Public Safety Day from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The annual event aims to educate citizens about safety and to create a neighborly environment in which the public can interact with police officers and firefighters. Waukee Public Safety Day will feature an array of activities and demonstrations including: interactive fire hose demonstrations, touch-a-truck firetruck tours, kids firefighter obstacle course, firetruck rides (a 1938 model), seatbelt rollover demonstration, taser demonstration, guests from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Westcom Emergency Communications and Waukee Crime Stoppers and more. Free food from Fareway, beverages from Atlantic Bottling Company and ice cream will be served.

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in Adel.

The Adel Public Library and Adel Parks and Recreation will host storytime, crafts and activities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at various parks throughout Adel. The next event will be held at Evans Park on Aug. 4. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the library.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 215 N. 11th St., Adel.

The Adel Sweet Corn 5K run is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2021 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Awards are offered by age group. To register, visit: runsignup.com/Race/IA/Adel/AdelSweetCornFestival5K. On-site registration will also be offered and will take place Aug. 14, prior to starting time.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.