Dallas County Achievers

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Allen College

Natalie Stephens and Brea Wolfe of Grimes and Amber Jolly of Waukee were recently named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.

Bethel University

Emma Boley, of Waukee, graduated in the spring 2021 semester with a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational communication.

Clarke University

Jenny Wicks of Adel recently graduated from Clarke University with a doctor of physical therapy.

Des Moines Area Community College

DMACC recently released its president's list for the spring 2021 semester. Area students included Abbigail Archer, Alexandra Benton, Kabrina Brady, Kyle Clements, Haley Forret, Emma Jacobsen, Chasity Jones, Dawn Kennedy, Ashley Schaufenbuel, Emily Tingle and Robin Todd of Adel; Julie Meyers and Kendall Ruth of Dallas Center; Maria Croyle, Chloe David, Noah Gleason, Stephen Kinara, Cory Lubbert and Lydia Steier, of Granger; Emina Bicic, Lindsie Dickhaut, Chantelle Foster, Rita Fredericks, Kayla Freitas, Harold Herr, Jonathan Hooker, Emily Hopper, Kelli Hutt, Erica Manning, Alexandria McCullah, Nicholas Menough, Lisbet Morris, Lundin Morris, Natalie Poore, Sterling Rhone, Katherine Rich, Caleb Smith, Aubrey Soderlund, Kristin Tentinger, Tyler Tice, Lewayne White and Abigail Young of Grimes; Donna Beasley, Heidi Chapman, Heather Friedrichsen, Nathan Galindo, Nichole Greene, Angela Hernandez, Kelsey Holland, Dannah Karolus, Cameron Onnen, Jeymi Ramirez, Kolby Wolfe of Perry; Ian Abrahamson of Van Meter; Kim Bainter, Jodi Barr, Dustin Burgan, Miranda Burnett, Zoey Carreon, Joy Damabel, Cassidy Davis, Kyle Eibes, Carolle Gbaguidi Houenou, Melanie Givens, Luke Johnson, Mollie Johnson, Gabrielle Kent, Diego LeBaron, Jayme Marquardt, Daniel Meeker, Hailey Mickelson, Dylan Peterson, Sophie Reis, Braeden Rockwell, Alexandrea Schaffer, Jeffrey Seese, Baleigh Thompson, Sydni Thompson, Madison Trinrud and McKenna Ussery, Liberal Arts of Waukee; Marne Euken and Derek Parker of Woodward.

DMACC recently released its dean's list for the spring 2021 semester. Area students included Mekarim Amro, Taylor Barnes, Logan Brancheau, Megan Chapman, Brandon Duff, Trae Eddie, Kara Egan, Dakota Horrigan, Taylor Hughes, Benjamin Kock, Cora Larsen, Ashton Nichols, Hannah Peters and Jessica Talley of Adel; Kelsey James of Bouton; Ashlyn Storbeck of Dallas Center; Eric Carlson and Jeffrey Kleespie of De Soto; Donna Christiansen and Joseph Dwyer of Dexter; James Ingle, Jacob Kepford, Rosalyn Lovell, Cale Pritchett and Barbara Winkelman of Granger; Usha Biswa, Danyale Boardman, Dylan Brown, Samuel Cross, Jackson Cunningham, Cayla Curtis, Melissa Darner, Leaya Terasena Dsilva, Mukiza Gloire, Madison Greene, Justin Huss, Laura Irving, Teal Jackson, LScott Klinkel, Gretchen Lagerblade, Rebecca Lambert, Emma Lane, Bailee Longanecker, Kelsey Manusos, Veronica Marse, Mia Ojendyk, Macy Petersen, Adrianna Reha, Kendra Ridenour, Nermina Rizvanovic, Kourtney Roberts, Chad Sayles, Sara Simons, Amanda Sims, Sydney Smith, Lauren Spaur, Ermina Suvic, Christian Terrill, Maxwell Traeger and Alysa Valentine of Grimes; Michelle Mathern and Caleb Weddle of Minburn; Amos Barrios-Munoz, Presley Marie Bauman, Megan Burk, Anna Eppert, Atalyssa Garnett, Maria Izquierdo, Jennifer Kilby, Marylou Ledesma, Starlette Love, Julie Morales, Patrice Pulica, Mary Ann Riesberg and Rebecca Talbott of Perry; Chase Arnold, Jocelyn Bult, Kara Monticue and Jarin Young of Van Meter; Elvira Alibasic, Chloe Anderson, Chance Andrews, Jahaira Avila-Diaz, Damir Basic, Sheryl Buckner, Angel Castro, Alfelino Feliciano, Courtney Isaacson, Hannah Kemp, Edwon Latimore, Yvette LeBaron, Stephanie Metz, Rasha Mohammed, Christina Mueller, David Mueller, Zea Rosella-Richter, Alicia Rustan, Durga Sapkota, Riley Stoltz, Tina Taye, Ella Truman and Caitlin Yancy of Waukee; Carly Moran and Katelyn Scharlau of Woodward.

DMACC recently released its graduation list for the spring 2021 semester. Area graduates included Samantha Bolles, Liberal Arts, Adel; Logan Brancheau, Information Technlogy Network Administration, Adel; Megan Burk, Human Services, Perry; Shaquiva Cofield, Liberal Arts, Waukee; Alexsandria Cross, Liberal Arts, Grimes; Pradyumna Dahal, Liberal Arts, Waukee; Ian Dalbey, Business Administration, Grimes; Raelynn Davis, Culinary Arts, Waukee; Jacob Engstrom, Business Administration, Grimes; Amber Escalante, Phlebotomy, Perry; Jenna Harris, Liberal Arts and Associate General Studies, Waukee; Breanna Hopson, Dental Hygiene, Grimes; Marina Ivanovski, Nurse Aide and Advanced Nurse Aide, Waukee; Emma Jacobsen, Liberal Arts, Adel; Aaliyah Jones, Liberal Arts, Grimes; Sydney Lindell, Liberal Arts, Waukee; Starlette Love, Associate General Studies, Perry; Latasha Maggic, Liberal Arts, Grimes; Mindy McKibbin, Paralegal, Grimes; Noah Miller, Business Transfer and Liberal Arts, Adel; Samuel Miller, Business Transfer and Liberal Arts, Adel; Logan Roll, Emergency Medical Technician, Woodward; Savanna Shelley, Liberal Arts, Waukee; Julianna Sholar, Patient Access Specialist, Grimes; Tyler Smith, Associate Degree Nursing, Perry; William Tibben, Machinist Technology, Perry; Austin Tigges, Auto Minor Repair/Mainenance, Adel; Michael Velasco, Liberal Arts, Perry; Mandi Weesner, Liberal Arts, Perry and Miguel Sierra Zarceno.

Emporia State University

Melissa Perrin of Grimes graduated from Emporia State University in May 2021. She earned a Master of Science degree in health, physical education and recreation.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Carson Benn of Adel was recently named to the honor list for the spring 2021 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

University of Kansas

The University of Kansas recently released its honor roll for the spring 2021 semester. Area students named included Lexie Welch of Perry and Charlie Andrews, Brooke Boardman, Kaci Nuehring and Anne St. John of Waukee.