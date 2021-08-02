The Read and Serve Book Club starts service project at Dallas County Jail

Becky Carlyle, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The Read and Serve Book Club, founded by Diane Findlay and her husband Bob, has started a local service project within the lending library at the Dallas County Jail.

“My husband and I are members of the Baháʼí Faith,” Diane Findlay said. “Baháʼís all over the world are very involved and engaged in community building in various ways in their neighborhoods and communities around them, particularly, in the sense of wanting to share prayers and devotions, learning and service with our neighbors and our communities.”

This club initially formed from a desire to continue learning, praying and serving the community. A couple years ago, Diane and Bob asked some friends if they were interested in getting together monthly to do book discussions, devotions and find interesting community volunteering service projects. Diane Findlay clarified that this is not strictly a Baháʼí Faith group.

During the COVID lockdown, the group was looking for service projects as the kinds of things they had done in the past were no longer possible. A friend suggested they look into the national Books to Prisoners Programs. While Diane Findlay found programs were well-established, she felt they were not very local or hands-on. To participate in these programs, money is sent to purchase books from bookstores and then the books are sent directly to the prisons for use by the inmates.

“One member of our group happens to live down the street from Chad Leonard, the Dallas County Sheriff, and said, ‘Let me talk to him and just see what might be possible,’” Findlay said. “So, they had a chat and Sheriff Leonard was quite enthusiastic.”

Leonard said they had a small collection of books and a room there at the jail dedicated to the library. He was quite interested in the idea of expanding the library and organizing it a little bit more. The club jumped on the opportunity and have been working on the project for several months.

“One of the reasons we love this is because it is much more local, it is much more hands on [and] it is less rigid,” Diane Findlay said. “We are able to bring in used books. They all have to be paperback, but we can take donations.”

The group put out a call for used books and they were flooded with donations. Diane Findlay posted on the Dallas Center Chatter Facebook page while other members sent messages and emails to individuals. Several libraries got word about what they were doing and donated books as well, including the Linden Public Library.

The club does not have direct interaction with the inmates, but they have been working with Sheriff Leonard and other staff members. There are three sections/pods of cells at the jail and three book carts. These carts are filled up and taken to each pod, rotating on a weekly basis. Therefore, the club has developed a rhythm of going every three weeks once this rotation has finished. The club empties the carts and puts on fresh stock, continues to take in donations and organizes the collection.

"The biggest way it has helped the staff is it gives the inmates different things to read so they’re not seeing the same thing every week when the book carts are pushed out. There are always new books for them to look at," said Jail Administrator Tom Peterson.

He added that the Read and Serve Book Club is great to work with as the member are very attentive to the jail's needs and are always open to new ideas.

If anyone is interested in the service project and wants to help with the visits to the jail, contact Diane Findlay at 515-490-0731. They would also be open to adding a couple people to their club.

“Community building is so important, being involved in volunteering and being of service in your community is so rewarding,” Diane Findlay said. “It’s a great way to expand your circle and deepen your friendships. We just have really thoroughly enjoyed this group for its fellowship and its learning and the chance to serve together.”