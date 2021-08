COURTESY OF ADEL SWEET CORN PRINCESS CONTEST

Special to Dallas County News

The Sweet Corn Princess Contest is back for 2021 and registration is open through Aug. 6. This free event, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, is open to ADM girls entering 2nd-4th grade this fall. The princess and her court are selected by random drawing.

Register at forms.gle/ph91Cn5gtyWv4G4K9 by 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.