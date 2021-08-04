Around the County Events

Staff Report

Highway 141 Garage Sale

Aug. 6-7 along Highway 141.

The annual Highway 141 Garage Sale will return on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7. The sale route features 170+ miles of garage sales along Highway 141. Visit www.141sale.org for additional sale information.

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Pattee Park, Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the final Friday Fest on Friday, Aug. 6 at the band shell in Pattee Park. Lil Red & the Medicated Moose Band will provide live music. Community members are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and baskets of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site, including the Fire Department Association, Tacos el Viejo Food Truck and the Perry High School Junior Class.

Battle of the 'Burbs

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at 14001 University Ave, Clive.

Join your neighbors at NCMIC's annual Battle of the 'Burbs race. Walk, jog or run to raise money for a great cause on Saturday, Aug. 7. When participants register for the race, they choose a City to represent – Waukee, Clive, Johnston, Urbandale or West Des Moines. For all those running for Waukee, the Waukee Betterment Foundation collects all of the registration fees. Plus, the City with the most runners gets bragging rights and a championship belt. Prizes will be awarded to the top runners in each age category for men and women in the 5K and 10K. Register at runsignup.com/Race/IA/CLIVE/SummerBreezeRunBOB.

Meet Me in Minburn

7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The final Meet Me in Minburn concert will be held 7-9 p.m. Aug. 7. Roger Burger will perform live music and community members are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The skating rink will also be open with free skate rental.

Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament

10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

The annual Trent Miner Parent/Child Golf Tournament will return on Sunday, Aug. 8. The first parent/child session (13 years or younger) starts at 10 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person. The second parent/child session (14 years and older) starts at 1 p.m. with a cost of $25 per person. For more information, call 465-3852.

Healthy and Homemade Program: Cooking for One or Two

2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Woodward Social Center.

Iowa State Extension and Outreach will host a series of Healthy and Homemade programs at the Woodward Social Center. The series focuses on strategies for using your time, money and skills to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The Cooking for One or Two program will be held 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Learn strategies to make the most out of cooking for a household of one or two. Bring home one-serving recipes. Participants will also make meatloaf in a mug. Call the Woodward Public Library at 515-438-2636 to register.

ADM Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at ADM School Commons, 804 Nile Kinnick Drive South, Adel.

Four new names will be inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12. The 2021 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Roger Schmiedeskamp, Adel Class of 1967; Joseph (Joe) O’Brien, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1979; Todd Forret, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1990; and Emily Madden Walkup, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Class of 2006. They will be inducted at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion. The 2021 Annual ADM Alumni Association All Alumni Reunion will be held from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the ADM School Commons. Dinner will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. and served by the ADM After Prom Committee as a fundraiser.

Sweet Corn Princess Contest

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The Sweet Corn Princess Contest is back for 2021 and registration is open through Aug. 6. This free event, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, is open to ADM girls entering 2nd-4th grade this fall. The princess and her court are selected by random drawing. Register online by 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

Movie in the Park

8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

Enjoy Hollywood’s biggest hits under the stars with Movies in the Park sponsored by NCMIC. "Black Panther" will be shown on Aug. 13 at dusk in Centennial Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park returns on Aug. 14 and 21 at Granger's Centennial Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes they can move in. No registration for the class is required.

Sweet Corn Festival 5K

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 215 N. 11th St., Adel.

The Adel Sweet Corn 5K run is hosted the second Saturday in August and takes place on the scenic brick streets in Adel along the parade route. The 2021 5K proceeds will benefit the Adel Partners Chamber trail committee for future projects and trail improvements. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Awards are offered by age group. Register online or register on the day of the run on Aug. 14, prior to starting time.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.