Adel's Sweet Corn Festival set to return with nearly 8 tons of free sweet corn after COVID-19 pause

Adel's popular Sweet Corn Festival will return on Aug. 14 with even more sweet corn as organizers expect large crowds.

Seven and a half tons of sweet corn, that is.

Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce, said the amount is up from previous years. The annual festival typically brings in between 10,000 to 12,000 people each year. Bengtson anticipates an even larger crowd in 2021 as the festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

“I just think the festival is going to be huge this year,” she said.

The event starts on Friday, Aug. 13 with the community shucking of the corn at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 10th and Prairie. The Sweet Corn Princess Contest will follow at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage at 10th and Main.

The Saturday, Aug. 14 festivities will kick off with the Sweet Corn 5K Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Those looking to participate can sign up online. Sign-up will also be available until 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.

The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. This year’s parade, which Bengtson said is one of the bigger events of the festival besides the free sweet corn, will have an extended route. The route typically goes from 18th Street down Main Street to 11th before stopping. This year, the parade will continue a block south on 11th before going back up Prairie to 14th Street.

“We’re giving people the option to be able to spread out," Bengtson said. "It’s usually seven to 10 people deep on the parade route and we’re hoping people will spread out a little bit and have more of a comfort level of coming for the parade."

She added that this year’s parade will likely be even bigger as they’ve had more interest than ever before with potential participants. There is no pre-registration and those looking to be in the parade should line up starting at 8:30 a.m.

Free sweet corn will be served starting at 11 a.m. The picnic tables for people to eat their sweet corn will be in a new location. Attendees can go down 10th Street to pick up their free sweet corn and picnic tables will be spread along Prairie Street.

“Again, trying to spread out the numbers so people have a comfort level of coming to an event,” Bengtson said.

Another option for people will be to pick up their sweet corn and listen to music from The Chautauqua Road Band before shopping at the vendor booths around the downtown square. Bengtson said while vendor numbers are around the same this year, the booths will be spread out.

New this year will be kids activities hosted by the Adel Fire Department from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ADM District and Administration Center at 11th and Court. Activities include water fights, a dunk tank and a visit from the LifeFlight helicopter.

Harvey’s Greenhouse will also offer a Kids Zone from 12-4 p.m. at 10th and Court Street.

Returning annual events include a bags tournament, car and semi show and more.

The evening will wrap up with a street party and beer garden from 6 p.m. to midnight at 10th and Main Street, featuring live music by The Sons of Gladys Kravitz.

Bengtson is looking forward to seeing the annual Sweet Corn Festival return this year.

“We are so excited to have it back. It’s a big deal for people in our community but even people from outside the community,” she said. “I think it’s just a good thing to bring back and say ‘OK, we’re back to a little bit of normal and with some added safety measures.’ It’s fun and we love the event.”

Find more information, including a full schedule, on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page.