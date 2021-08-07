Dallas County Achievers

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Iowa State University

The College of Human Science at Iowa State University recently released the spring 2021 dean’s list. Area students named include Piper Christenson, Elizabeth Denherder, Sydney Ebeling, Bailey Junge, Emily O'Brien and Cecelia Sturdivant of Adel; Jay Burkenbine and Nile Horak of Dallas Center; Courtney Arnold and Katlyn Wicks of De Soto; Ehlana Brown of Earlham; Dylan Garland of Granger; Caleigh Allen, Audrey Eaton, Madelyn Ekdom, Sarah Fangman, Macie Gay, Katelyn Knudsen, Allison Koch, Jacob Lachacz, Avery Maresca, Isabel Mendoza, Tessa Mendoza, Hannah Nielson, Kamryn O'Brien, Madeline Smith, Maci Stephens and Joseph Welling of Grimes; Delaney Eiteman, Jaqueline Guardado, Byron Melendrez-Corado and Odaly Perla of Perry; Elizabeth Abbott, Sidney Beal, Abagale Benson, Hailey Boldt, Ella Bream, Iris Buljubasic, Taylor Calaway, Mylea Cole, Abigail Coppola, Kendall Gillispie, Avery Jorgensen, Joshua Klinge, Hannah Kuehl, Travis Loecke, Tyler Loecke, Kaylinh Luong, Daniel Neumann, Gabie Schuster, Brandon Seo, Kayla Vandekieft, Michael Walters, Natasha Wibowo and Bronwyn Wright of Urbandale; Savana Dorsey of Van Meter; Megan Baldwin, Madison Banwart, Maria Bock, Emily Cahill, Kaitlyn Carlson, Daelynn Coppinger, Jinni Dingel, Kaitlyn Eldridge, Makayla Genck, Derek Groathouse, Salisa Hauber, Jacob Keil, Frances Loeffelholz, Sivapriya Namboodiri, Alexandria Nigg, Danielle Pudenz, Karigan Rossiter, Karley Spahn, Calista Tietz, Jillian Wood and Meredith Wood of Waukee; and Riley Jamison, Colton Milosevich and Sophia Steenhoek of Woodward.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Jessica Craigmile of Adel, Allison Williams of Waukee and Jonathan Shaner of West Des Moines were recently named to the honors list.

Kayla Rinderknecht of Waukee and Shea Fuller of West Des Moines were recently named to the high honors list.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Civil engineering senior Carson Benn, of Adel, was named to the spring 2021 honors list.

Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University recently announced the names of the spring 2021 graduates. Students and their degrees are Ben Hansel, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, of Adel; Dusti Carlisle, Master of Business Admininistration degree in corporate financial management emphasis, of Dexter; Lindsey Marshall-Vollstedt, cum laude Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education, of Granger; Nicholas Menough, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science degree in information technology, of Grimes; Pamela Calaway, Master of Education degree in instructional strategist emphasis, of Urbandale; and lanna Schiltz, Master of Business Administration degree in accounting emphasis, of Waukee.