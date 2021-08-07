Grimes resident attends Space Camp

COURTESY OF THE US SPACE & ROCKET CENTER

Special to Dallas County News

Natalie Paulson of Grimes recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Paulson spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math. It focuses on training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station and train in simulators like those used by National American Space Association.

The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.